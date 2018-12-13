Electronics maker Amphenol opens plant in Serbia

BELGRADE, Dec 13 (Reuters) - U.S.-based electronics maker Amphenol Automotive Technologies opened a plant on Thursday in the town of Trstenik, in central Serbia. * The company has hired 130 people so far and plans to increase the plant’s workforce to 1,000 over the next three years, Serbia’s President Aleksandar Vucic said at the opening ceremony. * The plant will manufacture cables for the automotive industry. * Serbia’s government provided a 4.6 million euro ($5.2 million) subsidy for the plant, Vucic said. The company did not disclose the total cost of the plant and could not be reached immediately for comment. * Amphenol Automotive Technologies is a manufacturer of electronics, including interconnect systems, sensors and antennas for the car industry. ($1 = 0.8792 euros) (Reporting by Aleksandar Vasovic; Editing by Susan Fenton)