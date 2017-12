Dec 18 (Reuters) - Hershey Co, the maker of Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups and Hershey’s Kisses, is nearing a deal to buy SkinnyPop parent Amplify Snack Brands for $1.6 billion, CNBC reported on Monday.

The deal would value Amplify at $12 a share, CNBC also reported, citing sources familiar with the matter. (cnb.cx/2B8L0eI)

Hershey’s and Amplify were not immediately available for comment outside regular U.S. business hours.