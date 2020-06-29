Australia's Ampol to weigh refinery reopening at end-August

MELBOURNE, June 29 (Reuters) - Australia’s Ampol Ltd will consider reopening its Lytton refinery at the end of August, when it expects to complete four months of maintenance work, its new boss said on Monday.

Ampol brought forward the refinery turnaround to May as refining margins crashed and extended the outage from two months to four months to the end of August to allow for social distancing of workers at the site.

“We’ll consider at that time what the overall economics equation looks like for the refinery and we’ll make a decision on that basis,” Chief Executive Matt Halliday, who was appointed on Monday after taking the role on an interim basis in March, told Reuters. (Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)