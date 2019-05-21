Mergers & Acquisitions - Americas
May 21, 2019 / 6:35 AM / Updated 40 minutes ago

UK's Amryt Pharma unites lomitapide franchise with Aegerion deal

1 Min Read

LONDON, May 21 (Reuters) - Britain’s Amryt Pharma has agreed to buy Aegerion Pharmaceuticals, a subsidiary of Novelion Therapeutics, in a deal that reunites the franchise for lomitapide, a treatment for patients with a rare cholesterol disorder.

Amryt, which already had a licence to sell lomitapide in Europe and countries including Russia, said it would raise $60 million in equity funding for the deal, which will create a group with combined proforma 2018 revenue of $136.5 million.

Reporting by Paul Sandle, editing by Louise Heavens

