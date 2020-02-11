Financials
February 11, 2020 / 6:46 AM / Updated an hour ago

AMS tops Q4 revenue forecast, sees lower sales in Q1

1 Min Read

VIENNA, Feb 11 (Reuters) - Sensor specialist AMS on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter revenues above its own forecast amid strong demand for high-end smartphones but warned revenues in the first quarter would decrease.

Adjusted earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) were at $184.3 million and revenue reached $655 million in the three months through December, the Austrian group which is about to take over Germany’s Osram said.

Revenue in the first quarter is expected to reach $480-520 million due to seasonality and assuming no meaningful negative impact from the coronavirus outbreak, the company said. (Reporting by Kirsti Knolle; Editing by Michael Shields)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below