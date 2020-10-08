UPDATE 1-Sensor maker AMS plans new bonds, bridge loan to secure long-term financing

(Adds detail, background)

BERLIN, Oct 8 (Reuters) - Sensor maker AMS on Thursday announced new measures to secure long-term financing after the takeover of Germany’s lighting group OSRAM and posted third-quarter sales that are near the upper end of its guidance range.

AMS is preparing for a new bridge loan of 750 million euro ($883 million) and the issuance of seven-year bonds that should be convertible into new or existing ordinary no par value bearer shares equal to up to 10% of its current outstanding share capital, it said.

The net proceeds of the bonds will be used for the OSRAM acquisition and for general corporate purposes, the company said. The timing and terms of the placement would be determined subject to market conditions.

The bridge loan will replace an existing bridge facility, AMS said. The Austrian company had raised a 4.4 billion euro bridge facility from HSBC, UBS and Bank of America for its Osram buy.

AMS unexpectedly also released revenue figures for the July-September period, saying revenues fell 13% to $564 million. AMS had guided for $530 million-$570 million.

AMS will publish its third-quarter results Nov. 6.