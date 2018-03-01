FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
MobileWorldCongress
LipperAwards
Myanmar
North Korea
Earnings
NorthKorea
The Trump Effect
Breakingviews
Funds News
March 1, 2018 / 12:42 PM / Updated 12 hours ago

Insurer AmTrust to be bought by CEO, others in $2.7 billion deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 1 (Reuters) - U.S. insurer AmTrust Financial Services Inc said on Thursday it would be acquired in a $2.7 billion deal by a group of shareholders including its founding family, chief executive and private equity funds.

Evergreen Parent, an entity formed for the purpose of acquiring AmTrust, will pay $13.50 in cash per AmTrust share, representing a 12.8 percent premium to the stock’s Wednesday closing price.

Evergreen Parent was formed by private equity funds managed by Stone Point Capital, AmTrust CEO Barry Zyskind and George and Leah Karfunkel, the family that helped found AmTrust. (Reporting By Aparajita Saxena in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.