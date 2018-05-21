FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 21, 2018 / 4:23 PM / in 2 hours

Carl Icahn files lawsuit against AmTrust, controlling family

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 21 (Reuters) - Activist investor Carl Icahn filed a lawsuit on Monday against AmTrust Financial Services Inc and the family that controls the company, accusing them of trying to take the insurer private at the wrong time and at the wrong price.

Icahn had disclosed a 9.38 percent stake in AmTrust on May 17. (reut.rs/2rTg0sv)

On March 1, AmTrust said it would be acquired in a $2.7 billion deal by a group of shareholders including its founding family, chief executive officer and private equity funds - a move that Icahn has strongly opposed.

Reporting by Diptendu Lahiri in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr

