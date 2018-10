Asset manager Amundi reports higher Q3 profits

PARIS, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Amundi, Europe’s biggest asset manager, reported higher third quarter profits as it benefited from new client money going into its main funds.

Amundi, majority-owned by French bank Credit Agricole , said its adjusted third quarter net profits had risen 5.8 percent from a year ago to 230 million euros ($262 million).

Amundi bought Pioneer Investments from Italian bank UniCredit for 3.5 billion euros in a deal finalised in 2017.