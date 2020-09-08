Telehealth firm Amwell looks to raise about $560 million in U.S. IPO

Sept 8 (Reuters) - Telehealth provider AmWell said on Tuesday it expects to raise about $560 million in its initial public offering in the United States, as the coronavirus pandemic boosts demand for virtual healthcare offerings.

The company set a price target of between $14 and $16 per share for its sale of 35 million shares.

Amwell said it has applied to list its shares on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “AMWL.”

Shelter-in-place restrictions to control the pandemic have prompted people to turn to virtual consultation and treatment offerings, benefiting companies like Teladoc Health Inc , which last month struck an $18.5 billion deal for chronic care provider Livongo Health Inc.

Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs & Co and Piper Sandler are among underwriters for the proposed offering.