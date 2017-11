TOKYO, Nov 2 (Reuters) - A Boeing 767-300 jetliner operated by ANA Holdings, Japan’s biggest carrier, returned to Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport in southern China on Thursday after the aircraft reported a problem, the airline said.

The aircraft, which was on route to Tokyo, landed in Guangzhou and ANA is still gathering information on the incident, a spokesman for the company said. (Reporting by Tim Kelly; Editing by Himani Sarkar)