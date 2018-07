TOKYO, July 4 (Reuters) - Japanese airline ANA Holdings Inc said it will cancel 113 domestic flights between July 6 through July 12 to inspect engines.

The engines are Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc Trent 1000 engines on Boeing Co 787 planes, ANA told reporters. (Reporting by Maki Shiraki and Sam Nussey; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)