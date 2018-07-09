UPDATE 1-Japan's ANA cancels 176 more flights for Rolls-Royce engine checks

(Adds ANA statement on future cancellations)

TOKYO, July 9 (Reuters) - Japanese airline ANA Holdings on Monday canceled 176 flights from July 13 through July 22 to inspect Trent 1000 engines built by Rolls-Royce , adding to 113 flights it had canceled for the preceding week.

ANA warned that further cancellations were possible in the following weeks.

The company said it would announce any cancellations for the rest of the month on July 12, and any August flight cancellations on July 17.

ANA said last week it would inspect engines for compressor issues that have led to service interruptions for airlines globally.

The affected Trent 1000 engines are used on ANA’s Boeing Co 787 Dreamliner jets. (Reporting by Maki Shiraki; editing by Stephen Coates and Jason Neely)