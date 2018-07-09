FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Company News
July 9, 2018 / 11:30 AM / Updated 22 minutes ago

UPDATE 1-Japan's ANA cancels 176 more flights for Rolls-Royce engine checks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds ANA statement on future cancellations)

TOKYO, July 9 (Reuters) - Japanese airline ANA Holdings on Monday canceled 176 flights from July 13 through July 22 to inspect Trent 1000 engines built by Rolls-Royce , adding to 113 flights it had canceled for the preceding week.

ANA warned that further cancellations were possible in the following weeks.

The company said it would announce any cancellations for the rest of the month on July 12, and any August flight cancellations on July 17.

ANA said last week it would inspect engines for compressor issues that have led to service interruptions for airlines globally.

The affected Trent 1000 engines are used on ANA’s Boeing Co 787 Dreamliner jets. (Reporting by Maki Shiraki; editing by Stephen Coates and Jason Neely)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.