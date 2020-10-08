Japan's government to continue support for airlines - spokesman

TOKYO, Oct 8 (Reuters) - Japan’s Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato said on Thursday the government would continue its support for the country’s airlines which have been hit by a collapse in air travel due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“The government is aware that the airlines are facing a severe business environment,” Kato, the government’s top spokesman, said at a regular press briefing. “The government will continue to talk with them and act properly.”

Kato made the comments after news that Japan’s biggest airline ANA Holdings wants to cut jobs through voluntary retirement and will cut bonuses and salaries. (Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki; Editing by Chris Gallagher)