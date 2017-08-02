Japan's ANA Q1 profit rises 80 pct after taking control of low-cost arm Peach

TOKYO, Aug 2 (Reuters) - ANA Holdings Inc, Japan's biggest airline by revenue, on Wednesday said first-quarter operating profit rose 80 percent due to brisk business on international routes and after taking control of low-cost arm Peach Aviation Ltd.

Profit for the three months through June was 25.4 billion yen ($229.3 million). That compared with an average estimate of 18.8 billion yen from two analysts surveyed by Thomson Reuters.

ANA maintained its forecast that operating profit would rise by 3.1 percent this year to 150 billion yen. ($1 = 110.7600 yen) (Reporting by Sam Nussey; Editing by Christopher Cushing)