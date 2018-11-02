Japan airline ANA says Q2 profit hit by fuel costs, natural disasters

TOKYO, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Japanese airline ANA Holdings Inc reported a 5 percent fall in quarterly operating profit on Friday due to higher fuel costs and flight cancellations after a series of natural disasters.

Operating profit for the three months through September fell to 85.2 billion yen ($754.2 million) from 89.6 billion yen a year earlier.

Higher fuel prices and the impact of natural disasters also hit rival Japan Airlines Co Ltd (JAL). JAL on Wednesday reported a 3 percent fall in quarterly operating profit. ($1 = 112.9700 yen)