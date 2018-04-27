FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 27, 2018 / 6:13 AM / Updated 3 hours ago

Japan's ANA annual profit rises 13 pct, in line with estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, April 27 (Reuters) - ANA Holdings Inc, Japan’s largest airline by sales, posted a 13 percent rise in full-year operating profit, roughly in line with analyst estimates, on the back of robust demand for international passenger and cargo flights.

Profit for the year ended March was 164.5 billion yen ($1.51 billion), up from 145.5 billion yen in the same period a year earlier. That compared with the 166.2 billion yen average estimate of 11 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

ANA said it expects operating profit for the year through March to be flat at 165 billion yen. ($1 = 109.2400 yen) (Reporting by Sam Nussey)

