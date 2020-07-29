Company News
July 29, 2020 / 6:20 AM / Updated an hour ago

Japan's ANA posts $1.5 bln Q1 op loss as COVID-19 saps travel demand

1 Min Read

TOKYO, July 29 (Reuters) - Japan’s biggest air carrier, ANA Holdings Inc, reported on Wednesday an operating loss of 159 billion yen ($1.51 billion) for the first quarter from April to June, but offered no annual forecast, citing demand uncertainty over the coronavirus pandemic.

The loss compared with a year-earlier profit of 16.1 billion yen. First-quarter revenue plunged 76% to 121.6 billion yen.

Like other airlines around the world, ANA has been hammered by a collapse in air travel as the pandemic forced many countries to impose international and domestic restrictions. ($1=104.9900 yen) (Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below