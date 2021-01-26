Japan's ANA says domestic routes to be main earnings source in FY2021

TOKYO, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Top Japanese airline ANA Holdings Inc said on Tuesday that domestic routes would be the main source of income in the fiscal year starting in April, and that it would reorganise its routes as COVID-19 clouds the outlook for travel demand.

Announcing its interim flight schedule for fiscal 2021, ANA also said its flights would mainly be operated using smaller aircraft to temporarily downsize operations and reduce costs. (Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)