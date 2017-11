Nov 16 (Reuters) - Anadarko Petroleum Corp on Thursday forecast higher sales volumes for 2018, as shale producers believe they can keep boosting oil output aggressively while making money.

The oil and gas producer said it expects to sell between 245 to 255 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMBOE), higher than 224 to 228 mmboe it forecast for 2017. (Reporting by John Benny in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr)