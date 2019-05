May 9 (Reuters) - Chevron Corp said on Thursday it would not increase its $33 billion offer to buy Anadarko Petroleum Corp and expects a breakup fee of $1 billion from the company.

Anadarko’s board on Monday backed a $38 billion rival bid from Occidental Petroleum Corp. (Reporting by Shanti S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)