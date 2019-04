April 12 (Reuters) - Chevron Corp said on Friday it would buy Anadarko Petroleum Corp for $33 billion in cash and stock.

The offer of $65 per share represents a 39 percent premium to Anadarko’s Thursday close.

The total enterprise value of the transaction is $50 billion. (Reporting by John Benny in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)