April 12 (Reuters) - Occidental Petroleum had offered more than $70 per share to buy Anadarko Petroleum Corp , CNBC reported on Friday, citing sources.

Earlier in the day, Chevron Corp said it would buy Anadarko for $65 per share.

Occidental's bid contained more cash than Chevron's offer , the CNBC report here said. (Reporting by John Benny in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)