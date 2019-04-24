Occidental offers to buy Anadarko in $57 bln deal, topping Chevron

April 24 (Reuters) - Oil and gas producer Occidental Petroleum Corp on Wednesday offered to buy rival Anadarko Petroleum Corp in a $57 billion deal, topping Chevron Corp’s agreement to buy Anadarko for $50 billion.

Both cash-and-stock deals include Anadarko’s debt.

Occidental’s $76 per share offer comprises $38 in cash and 0.6094 shares of Occidental for each share of Anadarko, representing a premium of 19 percent to Anadarko’s closing price on Tuesday. (Reporting by Debroop Roy in Bengaluru Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)