NEW YORK, April 12 (Reuters) - Occidental Petroleum Corp submitted a cash-and-stock bid worth $70 per share for Anadarko Petroleum Corp, a source familiar with the matter said on Friday.

Despite the offer, Chevron Corp announced earlier in the day that it had agreed to acquire Anadarko for $33 billion, offering the equivalent of $65 per share, split between 75 percent stock and the rest in cash.