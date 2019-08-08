Funds News
August 8, 2019 / 3:34 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Anadarko shareholders go for the cash in Occidental buyout

1 Min Read

HOUSTON, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Shareholders of Anadarko Petroleum Corp on Thursday voted overwhelmingly to sell the company for $38 billion to rival Occidental Petroleum Corp , ending a short-lived contest that pitted two of the most storied names in the oil industry against one another.

Anadarko’s shareholders voted 99% in favor of the deal that gives them $72.34 per share based on Wednesday’s closing price for Occidental. Occidental shares were off a fraction at $45.93. (Reporting by Gary McWilliams Editing by Marguerita Choy)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
