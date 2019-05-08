Company News
Anadarko to make FID on Mozambique LNG project on June 18

LONDON, May 8 (Reuters) - Anadarko Petroleum, the U.S. independent energy group in the midst of a takeover battle, said on Wednesday it was ready to take a final investment decision on its liquefied natural gas project in Mozambique on June 18.

“With commitments for financing in place, off-take secured, and all other issues under negotiation successfully addressed, we are excited to take the next step with the expected announcement of a Final Investment Decision (FID) for the Mozambique LNG project on June 18,” Chief Executive Al Walker said. (Reporting by Sabina Zawadzki)

