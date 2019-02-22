Anadarko says worker killed in Mozambique attack

Feb 22 (Reuters) - Anadarko Petroleum Corp said a worker was killed in an attack near the company’s construction site in Mozambique on Thursday.

The U.S. energy firm said the first attack involved a convoy where six workers sustained injuries.

The second attack resulted in the death of the worker, who was contracted to a firm that is engaged in building an airstrip for the company’s project, Anadarko said.

The injured workers have been treated or are getting treatment, the company said.

Anadarko said it was actively monitoring the situation and was in close contact with government authorities. (Reporting by John Benny in Bengaluru; Editing by James Emmanuel)