UPDATE 3-U.S. energy company Anadarko says worker killed in Mozambique attack

Feb 22 (Reuters) - Anadarko Petroleum Corp said one worker was killed and several others injured in two related attacks on Thursday near the construction site for its massive liquefied natural gas (LNG) project in northern Mozambique.

Anadarko said in a statement on Friday it was actively monitoring the situation and in close contact with government authorities. The U.S. energy firm said it would not comment further on the attacks until it had a “full picture” of the events.

The company is working to build a 17,000-acre liquefaction complex in the country’s remote north to chill gas pumped from the Golfinho/Atum fields in its Area 1 deepwater block, 16.5 km (10 miles) offshore. The block holds one of the world’s biggest recent gas discoveries, estimated at 75 trillion cubic feet.

Anadarko has finalized five deals with long-term buyers of LNG from the project and said it was nearing a final investment decision (FID) to build a giant LNG terminal.

An FID is the trigger for construction of massive infrastructure projects to begin after financing has been completed.

In June the company had said it was closely monitoring the security situation in northern Mozambique after a spate of beheadings and attacks by suspected Islamist militants. Any sign of militant activity is a concern for the country’s fledgling gas industry.

The first attack on Thursday was on a road from Mocimboa da Praia to Afungi in northern Mozambique, approximately 20 km (12.4 miles) from the construction site and involved a convoy in which six workers sustained non-life threatening injuries, the company said.

The second attack resulted in the death of the unidentified worker, who was contracted to a firm that is engaged in building an airstrip for the project, Anadarko said.

The injured workers have been treated or were getting treatment. The company said all personnel were accounted for.

