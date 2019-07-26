Company News
July 26, 2019 / 8:26 PM / Updated 35 minutes ago

Anadarko Petroleum adjusted profit falls 10%

1 Min Read

July 26 (Reuters) - Anadarko Petroleum Corp, which is being bought out by rival Occidental Petroleum Corp, reported a 10.4% fall in quarterly adjusted profit on Friday, hit by lower oil and gas prices.

The company said adjusted net income fell to $249 million, or 51 cents per share, in the second quarter ended June 30 from $278 million, or 54 cents per share, a year earlier.

Anadarko said second-quarter sales volume of oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs) averaged 744,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boe/d), up from 637,000 boe/d. (Reporting by Shanti S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D’Silva)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below