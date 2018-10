HOUSTON, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Anadarko Petroleum Corp reported a slight third-quarter profit miss on Tuesday but said its onshore oil sales hit a record and per barrel margins had improved.

The company’s onshore oil sales volumes averaged 175,000 barrels per day during the quarter, up 37 percent from a year ago after adjusting for divestitures. The company earned margins of $33.68 per barrel of oil in the quarter, up 58 percent from a year ago. (Reporting by Liz Hampton Editing by Tom Brown)