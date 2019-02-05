Anadarko Petroleum's quarterly profit jumps 74 pct

Feb 5 (Reuters) - Anadarko Petroleum Corp’s adjusted profit surged 74 percent in the December quarter, as it sold more oil at higher prices.

The oil and gas producer said adjusted net income rose to $184 million or 38 cents per share in the three months ended Dec. 31, from $106 million or 18 cents a year earlier.

Sales volumes of oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids averaged about 701,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boe/d), up from 637,000 boe/d a year earlier. (Reporting by Debroop Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)