HOUSTON, July 31 (Reuters) - Anadarko Petroleum Corp on Tuesday missed profit expectations, earning 5 cents per share in the second quarter compared with Wall Street forecasts of 56 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company reported revenues of $3.29 billion, beating analysts’ forecast of $3.07 billion, according to I/B/E/S. (Reporting by Liz Hampton; Editing by Sandra Maler)