May 1, 2018 / 8:17 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Anadarko posts quarterly profit as oil prices rebound

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 1 (Reuters) - Anadarko Petroleum Corp reported a quarterly profit on Tuesday as higher crude prices helped the oil and gas producer earn more per barrel.

The company posted net income attributable to shareholders of $121 million, or 22 cents per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, compared with a net loss of $318 million, or 58 cents per share, a year earlier.

Anadarko said it sold per barrel of oil at $63.66, higher than the $50.34 a year earlier. Oil production fell 19 percent to 643,000 barrels per day (bbl/d). (Reporting by Anirban Paul in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

