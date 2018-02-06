Anadarko posts quarterly profit as oil prices recover

Feb 6 (Reuters) - Oil and gas producer Anadarko Petroleum Corp on Tuesday reported a fourth-quarter profit, compared with a year-earlier loss, on recovery in global crude oil prices.

Net income attributable to Anadarko was $976 million, or $1.80 per share, in the quarter ended Dec. 31, from a loss of $515 million, or 94 cents per share, a year earlier.

Anadarko’s revenue rose 22.7 percent to about $2.93 billion.

Sales volumes of oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids averaged about 637,000 BOE per day, down from 774,000 a year earlier.