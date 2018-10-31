Anadarko says could reduce activity in Colorado if voters approve drilling restrictions

HOUSTON, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Oil and gas producer Anadarko Petroleum Corp on Wednesday said it may reallocate some resources out of Colorado if voters in that state approve a ballot proposal that limits drilling in populated areas.

It could focus more in West Texas and New Mexico if Colorado voters on November 6 pass a law requiring up to 2,500-foot separations between drilling and homes, schools and parks, Anadarko said. Its backlog of drilled-but-uncompleted wells and approved permits in Colorado would allow it to sustain planned 2019 levels, regardless of the outcome of the vote, executives said on a conference call. (Reporting by Liz Hampton Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)