FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Market News
May 1, 2018 / 8:32 PM / Updated an hour ago

UPDATE 1-Anadarko tops profit estimates on higher oil prices, cost cuts

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds details on earnings, estimates)

May 1 (Reuters) - Anadarko Petroleum Corp reported a quarterly profit that beat analysts’ estimate on Tuesday as the oil and gas producer earned more per barrel due to higher crude prices and also put a tight lid on costs.

Oil prices have recovered from the depths hit in 2016 and are trading around $70 currently. This helped the shale oil producer sell oil at $63.66 per barrel, up from $50.34 a year earlier.

The company, which had warned in March about rising services costs in the Permian basin, said operating expenses declined 35.5 percent to $2.49 billion.

Anadarko posted net income attributable to shareholders of $121 million, or 22 cents per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, compared with a net loss of $318 million, or 58 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, the company earned 52 cents share, higher than analysts’ average expectation of 40 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Oil production fell 19 percent to 643,000 barrels per day during the first three months of 2018. (Reporting by Anirban Paul in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.