10th Circuit resurrects trespass suit against Anadarko

A federal appeals court has revived trespass claims against Anadarko E&P Onshore by a Colorado farmer who claims that the energy company has exceeded the scope of its mineral rights by drilling more oil wells than it needs.

The 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Wednesday reversed a 2017 ruling by a federal judge in Denver, who granted judgment as a matter of law to Texas-based Anadarko after a five-day trial of the bellwether case in a class action filed in 2009.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2EQsIQI