April 4, 2018 / 12:35 AM / Updated 18 hours ago

No curtains for copyright suit over ‘Anastasia’ musical

Barbara Grzincic

1 Min Read

The year-old Broadway musical “Anastasia” shares “a number of similarities” to an earlier play about the putative Russian royal that are not found in the historical record, a federal judge in Manhattan said on Monday in a ruling that allows a copyright infringement lawsuit to proceed.

U.S. District Judge Alvin Hellerstein denied a motion for summary judgment by award-winning playwright Terrence McNally and production company Anastasia Musical LLC (AML), who argue that the lighthearted musical that opened on Broadway last April bears no substantial similarity to a French drama written in the 1940s or an English adaptation from 1952.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2uMrVfq

