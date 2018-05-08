Private equity firm TPG close to investing in cosmetics company Anastasia-sources

May 8 (Reuters) - Private equity firm TPG Capital is near an agreement to acquire a minority stake in Anastasia Beverly Hills, valuing the U.S. cosmetics company at close to $3 billion, including debt, people familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

TPG outbid other suitors for Anastasia, and could clinch a deal as early as this month, the sources said, asking not to be identified because the negotiations are confidential. Negotiations could still end unsuccessfully, the sources added.

TPG declined to comment, while Anastasia did not immediately respond to a request for comment. (Reporting by Harry Brumpton and Joshua Frannklin in New York; editing by Jonathan Oatis)