October 8, 2018 / 6:58 AM / in 39 minutes

Anbang confirms reviewing Dutch subsidiary Vivat for possible sale

1 Min Read

AMSTERDAM, Oct 8 (Reuters) - Vivat NV, one of the Netherlands’ largest insurance companies, said on Monday its Chinese owner Anbang is conducting a strategic review of its ownership of Vivat with an eye to a possible sale.

Reuters reported last month Anbang had hired JPMorgan to lead a sale of Vivat, valued at roughly 1.5 billion euros ($1.73 billion).

Anbang bought Vivat, which had been nationalised by the Dutch government along with the rest of SNS Reaal, for 1 euro and a capital injection of 1.35 billion euros in 2013.

$1 = 0.8694 euros Reporting by Toby Sterling; editing by Jason Neely

