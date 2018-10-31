FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 31, 2018

N.D. tribal landowners sue Andeavor over pipeline easement

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

Texas-based Andeavor has been hit with a proposed class action by landowners on a North Dakota Indian reservation alleging that the oil company is trespassing on their land by operating a crude oil pipeline there without a valid easement.

Filed on Monday in Bismarck, North Dakota federal court, the lawsuit said Andeavor failed to negotiate in good faith to renew the easement, which expired in 2013. The lawsuit is seeking $128 million for about 450 Native Americans who live on the Fort Berthold Reservation, located in western North Dakota along the Missouri River.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2Ptloj8

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
