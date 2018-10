Oct 1 (Reuters) - Marathon Petroleum Corp said on Monday it had completed the acquisition of rival Andeavor , forming the largest independent U.S. refiner by capacity.

Ohio-based Marathon agreed to buy Andeavor in April for $23 billion to create a refiner that will benefit from access to booming U.S. shale fields and growing U.S. fuel export markets. (Reporting by Shanti S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)