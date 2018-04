April 29 (Reuters) - U.S. refiner Marathon Petroleum Corp is said to buy Andeavor for more than $20 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday.

The potential cash-and-stock deal values Andeavor at about $150 per share, the WSJ reported. on.wsj.com/2FrMTR1

The deal is expected to be announced on Monday, it said.

Marathon Petroleum and Andeavor did not immediately respond for comment outside regular business hours. (Reporting by Shubham Kalia in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)