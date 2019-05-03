Special Counsel prosecutor Andres returns to Davis Polk

Greg Andres, a senior member of Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election, will rejoin Davis Polk & Wardwell as a partner in June, the law firm said on Friday.

Andres had left Davis Polk’s litigation department to join Mueller’s team in August 2017 and was the lead prosecutor in its case against President Donald Trump’s former campaign chairman Paul Manafort, the only case the special counsel took to trial before closing out its investigation in March.

