VIENNA, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Engineering group Andritz reported lower-than-expected third-quarter operating profit on Tuesday, largely due to high costs and lower margins in its metals unit.

Earnings before interest, tax and amortisation (EBITA) were at 85.9 million euros ($98.0 million) in the three months to September, the group said. Analysts polled by Reuters on average had expected 95.5 million euros. ($1 = 0.8765 euros) (Reporting by Kirsti Knolle; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)