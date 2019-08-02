UPDATE 1-Andritz Q2 core profit flat as slow car industry demand, low prices bite

(Adds detail)

VIENNA, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Engineering company Andritz on Friday reported flat core profit for the second quarter as strong orders at its pulp and paper unit were counterweighed by weaker demand at its metals forming business.

Andritz, which supplies plants and systems to industries including carmaking, pulp and paper and metal manufacturing, reported earnings before interest, tax and amortisation (EBITA) of 94.7 million euros ($92.8 million) to end-June.

That was little changed from 94.6 million a year before.

Order intake at its pulp and paper unit, which generates nearly half of group sales, increased 55% in the period. However, pulp prices fell between 7% and 9% in the quarter, mainly due to large supply from Chinese paper producers, Andritz said.

The group’s metals unit, which supplies the car industry with products such as hydraulic presses and coil feed lines, reported a 3.6% drop in order intake.

Andritz said earlier this week that it plans to cut 500 jobs in Germany at its Schuler subsidiary, which specialises in systems and tooling for the automotive industry, due to the car sector’s low investment activity and a shift in demand towards Asia.

The group confirmed its guidance, expecting a largely unchanged operating margin on EBITA in the full year. (Reporting by Kirsti Knolle; Editing by Riham Alkousaa and Jan Harvey)