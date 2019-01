Jan 10 (Reuters) - Investment advisory firm Angel Island Capital on Thursday named Nicole Macarchuk chief operating officer and Robert Ryan chief financial officer.

Prior to joining Angel Island Capital, Macarchuk served as the managing director and general counsel of public markets at KKR and Co Inc, while Ryan was the chief operating officer and chief financial officer at Archview Investment Group. (Reporting by Vibhuti Sharma; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)