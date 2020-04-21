MOVES-Angelo Gordon names new investor relations managing director

April 21 (Reuters) - Angelo Gordon & Co LP on Tuesday said Putri Pascualy has joined the investment firm’s investor relations team as a managing director and credit product specialist.

Most recently, Pascualy was a partner and credit specialist at PAAMCO Prisma, a hedge fund firm.

“Putri is an experienced credit expert who has built successful partnerships with numerous leading institutional investors during her over 13 years in the alternative investment industry,” said Garrett Walls, Angelo Gordon’s global head of investor relations in a an emailed statement to Reuters. (Reporting by Bharath Manjesh in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr)